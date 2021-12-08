Last Friday, the Town of Montross gathered together for their annual Christmas Spirit Fest, an event that can be thought of as a last hurrah of the year as people go about the town, enjoying food, activities, and more from the local businesses.
This year was certainly not as busy as some of the previous years, but one does not need a big crowd to make a place feel like a Hallmark card come to life. Places all over Montross gave out goodie bags. Visitors at the town’s museum were in for a bit of entertainment as well, enjoying presentations on Coca-Cola and puppet shows.
As the sun went down and the temperature dropped, Brunswick stew was passed around. Children played hide-and-seek on the lawn of the Old Courthouse, and before long, it was time to light the tree. At that point, Mayor Terry Cosgrove stepped out to address the folks gathered.
“Merry Christmas, and welcome to the wonderful town of Montross” he called, “We’re blessed with a community that has a rich tradition in volunteerism, and at the top of that is the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department and its Auxiliary. They do so much for our community, and this evening is about them.
“We have a couple of projects going on in town,” he continued, “So maybe next year, we’ll be able to do something like this in the new park and farmer’s market spaces. We’re excited about next year, and thankful for the past year. We’d also like to thank the business owners in town, and those of you who have continued to support our local businesses over the last two years.
“And one final bit before we get on with the program,” he concluded, “If you could give a little prayer for our men and women in our armed forces serving overseas. They’ll be away for the entire holiday season, so give a tip of your hat and a prayer to them if you have one.”
After several Christmas carols, Barbara Jean Jones of the Westmoreland Volunteer Firefighter Auxiliary came up to the microphone.
“I really want to thank the Fire Department for the beautiful job they do in putting up the lights across the street,” she said, “I think we are one of the few towns around here that does such a beautiful display. Each strand of lights is donated by individuals in memory or in honor of someone, and there is a sign by each light telling who donated it and who it’s for.
“I also want to thank Les Sisson, Billy Sydnor, and Douggie Norris,” she continued, “For many years, they have put up the lights on our Christmas tree, and they have always done it meticulously. This year, due to a few health concerns, they had to turn the job over to Malcolm and Patricia Lewis.”
According to Ms. Jones, the lights on the tree were put up after Mr. Lewis got a John Deere tractor with a loader up front, sat in the loader, and had it raised by Mrs. Lewis.
“All I could think of was the possibility of Malcolm being plastered against that tree,” Jones quipped. “But they did a beautiful job, and it all worked out great.”
The names on the list were read with notes about who the lights were for, who had made the donation and how many. Then, Mrs. Lewis plugged the tree in, lighting it up for all to see.
The next day, kids got to chat with Santa Claus, telling him and his missus just what they wanted to see under the tree and in their stockings in the upcoming days. As the sun went down and the temperature dropped, a cold wind blew in. Christmas is on its way.
