As November fades away in the rear view mirror and 2021 approaches, the town of Montross is preparing for its last great celebration of the year. Taking place over the entire weekend, the town’s Spirit Festival is in many ways something akin to both its First Fridays in summer and the Fall Festival.
The Montross Town Council, Mayor Terry Cosgrove and Town Manager Patricia Lewis are hoping for pleasant weather when Friday rolls around. If the current predictions from the folks at weather.com are any indicator, it should be dry enough, though still plenty cold when the sun goes down.
The activities kick off on Friday with Art of Coffee serving breakfast and lunch from the morning until the mid-afternoon. Yesterday’s and the Montross Brewery, meanwhile, are having their own rounds of lunch and dinner specials all through the late morning and into the night during the weekend.
On Friday evening, C&F Bank will be having hot chocolate, punch, cookies and Christmas carols out front.
There is plenty more to keep an eye out for besides food. The Montross Museum will be having an exhibit on Christmas and Coca-Cola—maybe Santa will finally be collecting royalties for all the times they used his image--and a nine-minute rendition of “The Elves and the Shoemaker” will be performed by the Puppet Players from the museum in the Wakefield Building. Mrs. Claus, meanwhile, will be at the Historic Courthouse Library, showing folks that arrive how to make a photo snow globe.
The Montross Library, meanwhile, will be giving away grab bags for both the kids and adults that show up through the morning, up until 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Atlantic Union Bank will also be providing goodie bags to kids that go through its doors while Bridget’s Bouquets holds registration for door prizes through the day.
The big event of the evening, however, is at 6 p.m., when the town’s tree is lit and the names of donors and those that the lights have been put on in memory of are read.
The next day, Santa Claus and the Mrs. will be at the historic courthouse, while elves, courtesy of the Little Eagles Child Development Center, keep the kids entertained as they wait in line.
This upcoming weekend is looking like it will be a truly memorable one, especially after people have spent most of 2020 cooped up. Last year, the event’s speakers had compared the town to a Hallmark card come to life.
