It’s no stretch to say that Virginia’s Northern Neck is steeped in some of the richest historical treasures in the country, but Westmoreland County boasts what can be considered among the crown jewels of the region in the form of Stratford Hall, the ancestral home to several generations of the Lee family. Established in the 1730s by Thomas Lee, four generations of the family have called the place home, from Richard Henry Lee, Light Horse Harry Lee, all the way to Robert E. Lee in 1807.
These days, the staff at Stratford Hall has been working on new exhibits, new tours and repairs, as well as reaching out to the populace of the nearby counties to show them what’s to come. To that end, last week Stratford Hall was hosting free tour days for residents of the surrounding counties as a lead-up to its Christmastide event. During these free tours, guests were free to roam the grounds, embark on one of three audio tours and take a look at the new exhibit, Stratford at the Crossroads.
An experience revealing passion
The exhibit, fully titled “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures & The Creation of America,” is focused around telling the stories of all who lived at Stratford through what they left behind, both large and small. Paintings, furniture, clothing, jewelry, pipes and so much more are woven together to create a broad picture.
“It represents plantation life, early America, the Atlantic world, colonization, loss, hope, fear, sorrow, love, pain, determination and perseverance,” the tour booklet provided states. “It also represents unique histories and distinct cultures of specific people who lived and labored on this land.”
Much like the tours that were created, the exhibit, completed and opened up back in October, is by and large self-guided, with the information booklet provided giving a reader a chunk of easily-digestible information on what is in each display case, each piece of furniture, and every little shard of pottery.
This is not just a professional level of detail, rather, this is indicative of a labor of passion by all involved that helps to provide a more complete picture of everyone that lived at Stratford Hall and what came about as a result of so many cultures coming together in one spot.
The self-guided audio tours are a unique experience where guests take a device and a pair of earbuds and walk through the grounds and the great house, taking the tour as they see fit, listening to as much as they like, and in whatever order they like as they pick up audio files from nearby tour posts. The first tour, which was a general information tour, can be seen as a taste of things to come. It whets the appetite and leaves the guest wanting more.
Fortunately, more is something the folks at Stratford have plenty of. There are presently two other tours available, the first focusing on the men of Stratford and the other on its women. All through the tour, facts, storytelling and a near-religious attention to detail are expertly woven together to create a unique experience greater than the sum of its parts.
More lies ahead
As for what is to come, Stratford Hall currently has three other tours in the works, with the first, a tour dedicated to those that were enslaved here, set to come out in February. Further down the line, an architecture tour is in the works with much more to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.