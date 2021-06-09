Picking up right where they left off, in July the Players will present Opal’s Million Dollar Duck, the production they had to cancel in March, 2020.
Mari Bonomi, who directed the play along with Bob Walker, said she is thrilled that at last live theatre will happen again in White Stone. “We all put so much energy into polishing our performances, and we were heartbroken when we had to pull the plug the night before we were due to open,” Bonomi said. “I am so glad that we can pick up where we left off 16 months ago.”
The play stars Linda Stough as Opal, Anita Mergener as Queenie Derwent, Jackson Stamm as Queenie’s son Desmond, and Mari Bonomi as Rosie, Opal’s best friend. The action takes place in Opal’s junque emporium over three days somewhere in the 1970s and features artwork, awkward exchanges, Shakespeare, and assorted silly fun.
The plot revolves around a painting of a duck, a very valuable painting it seems. Queenie and Desmond, a pair of itinerant actors, want that painting. Opal wants to keep it. Rosie—well, the audience will have to see what Rosie thinks of it.
Evening performances are at 8:00 p.m. on July 23-24, 30-31, and August 6-7. Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. are on July 25 and August 1. Doors open one hour prior to performances for cabaret seating. Complimentary cheese and cracker plates and a cash bar are available during the social hour prior to curtain times.
The box office is now open online, with a new interface that should make it easy to reserve seats. Simply go to www.lancasterplayers.org and click on the links to buy tickets.
