The 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration Fair will be held on the Pavilion grounds at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern on Saturday, June 19, 2021 between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Sponsored by Interracial Conversations NNK, MACorps, Inc., and Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, the fair will feature a history corner, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, music, and voter registration. Just in time for students to be fully vaccinated before school opens in September, the Three Rivers Health District will offer free doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine which has been approved for children over the age of 12.
Juneteenth recognizes the day (June 19, 1865) that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to deliver the news that the Civil War had ended and all 250,000 enslaved people within Texas were free. Two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Major General Granger Gordon read General Order Number 3 declaring that all slaves were free with “absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”
“Juneteenth is an important day in African American communities. It is great to see the community coming together to celebrate this seminal date in Black history”, said Rev. Dr. Tyron Williams, President of the Northumberland NAACP.
To begin the fair, Joe Thompson will offer a dramatic reading of General Order Number 3. Local organizations such as Rice’s Hotel/ Hughlett’s Tavern, the Northumberland Historical Society, Holley Graded School, the Northumberland Library, and the Sheriff’s Office will be represented. Sheriff Beauchamp encourages everyone to join in the celebration. “Freedom isn’t a gift. It is a Right. Please join the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office on June 19th, to celebrate liberation following the end of the Civil War.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.