Westmoreland County, and the Northern Neck as a whole, is utterly steeped in history. One of its most famous sites is Stratford Hall, the birthplace and residence of the Lee family. Now a colossal historic site and tourist attraction, people come to Stratford Hall year-round from all over. But his fall, the site is looking to attract more attention from locals.
From Wednesday the 8th to Friday the 10th, Stratford Hall will be hosting free tour days for local residents of the Northern Neck, starting with Westmoreland and King George County on the 8th, then Lancaster and Northumberland when the 9th rolls in, and finishing up on Friday the 10th with Richmond and Essex County residents. The Hall is also looking to show off its new exhibit, titled Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.
Furthermore, on the 11th of the month, Stratford Hall will host its Christmastide annual open house. The mansion will be decorated, colonial music played, and folks that stop by the kitchen will get to see food whipped up in colonial style straight from 1738. For those that are eager to learn the history of the nation in greater detail, and the stories waiting to be heard, both the tours and the open house will present truly unique opportunities, as the staff make it a point to never quite give the same tour twice, and are always ready with another story or tidbit of information to keep a guest hungry for more.
