With Memorial Day come and gone, the unofficial start of the summer months is upon us. In Westmoreland County, the towns of Colonial Beach and Montross have celebrations lined up all through the summer, ranging from relatively minor shindigs to a celebration of far larger communities.
Montross, for example, will soon be celebrating the grand opening of their new park. If everything remains on schedule, it’s set to open on July 7th for the third Montross First Fridays featuring music by Josh Grigsby & County Line. A project in the works for the last couple of years, the new park was a previously an unused plot of land next to the library, and there may be some interesting plans in the future for it.
Further up the road, meanwhile, Colonial Beach is gearing up for not only the Potomac River Festival this upcoming weekend, but also Juneteenth on the 17th of this month, with the Father’s Day Classic Car Show happening the day after. In the case of the River Fest, it’s three days of parades and pomp, starting with the Fireman’s Parade on Friday evening at 7:30, followed by a beauty pageant after the parade at the Town Hill Stage. The next day will see the primary flurry of activity with the Grand Parade taking place at noon. Vendors will line the boardwalk, a kid zone will keep kids entertained with a variety of activities, and when the sun goes down, fireworks will light the sky. On Sunday, the vendors will make their return while a boat parade passes the town pier at 1 in the afternoon.
Plenty more activities and events are lined up to happen at other places, such as Stratford Hall celebrating the 4th of July with games, crafts, and plenty more. The Home of the Lees will be charging only $4 admission that day, allowing those that walk the grounds the chance to explore not just the grounds, but the beach, the nature trails, and the Great House with any one of the five self-guided tours.
What To Do , When Your Employer , Changes Its Remote Working Policy. Some CEOs see no issue with the potential fallout such changes can incur. If [employees] want to be a part of building a great culture and environment they’ll come along on these adjustments and changes. , John Stankey, AT&T CEO, via CNN. Others may decide, given the station of life they are in, that they want to move in a different direction, John Stankey, AT&T CEO, via CNN. Regardless of the reasons, HR experts are aware of the effects such changes can have on morale. If you take flexibility away and do it for reasons that don’t make sense for employees or the business, they won’t give you their best and it may damage their trust in you, Caitlin Duffy, Gartner Consulting, via CNN. These tips can help you if you find yourself facing a difficult choice. 1, Take a beat. Experts recommend taking a moment so that you don't make any decisions purely based on emotion. 2, Get clear on what's important to you…
Actor Bryan Cranston has revealed when he plans to retire. In a new interview with British GQ, Cranston spoke about the toll his career has had on his marriage. Cranston stated that his wife, Robin Dearden, has had to make a lot of sacrifices for him throughout his career. This is why he wants to retire and spend time with his wife in a French village. "She deserves it...I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. I’m not going to be taking phone calls", Bryan Cranston. His retirement also sees him shutting down his production company Moonshot Entertainment, and selling his portion of his tequila brand. Cranston plans to retire shortly after his remaining projects have been rolled out, which could take three years.
Musicians Who Taught Themselves How To Play. 1, Dave Grohl. Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters lead singer Grohl taught himself drums and guitar. He had one lesson in drums but concluded that he would be better off teaching himself. 2, Noel Gallagher. Gallagher of Oasis taught himself to play the guitar in his bedroom at age 13. At the time, he was on probation for stealing from a corner shop. 3, Eric Clapton. He began teaching himself by listening to old blues songs and mimicking what they were playing. 4, David Bowie. One of the most versatile and iconic musicians of the 20th century. Bowie taught himself how to play several instruments, including piano, guitar, harmonica, bass and percussion. 5, Jimi Hendrix. Jimi Hendrix taught himself to play the guitar at a very young age. He began learning to play on a ukulele, which had one string.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.