With Memorial Day come and gone, the unofficial start of the summer months is upon us. In Westmoreland County, the towns of Colonial Beach and Montross have celebrations lined up all through the summer, ranging from relatively minor shindigs to a celebration of far larger communities.

Montross, for example, will soon be celebrating the grand opening of their new park. If everything remains on schedule, it’s set to open on July 7th for the third Montross First Fridays featuring music by Josh Grigsby & County Line. A project in the works for the last couple of years, the new park was a previously an unused plot of land next to the library, and there may be some interesting plans in the future for it.