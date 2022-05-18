Make It a Heathsville Saturday takes place on the third Saturday of every month April thru October. Each Farmers Market has a different theme.
As part of this month’s market, musical entertainment will be provided by the bagpipers of the Kilmarnock District & Pipe band, which will be giving a half-hour performance starting at 11 a.m.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the Chesapeake Bay Garden Club is staging a spring garden show inside the Tavern Meeting Building. Free and open to the public, this exhibition is entitled “Spring Has Sprung.” Floral and horticultural specimens will be on display and club members will be available to offer gardening tips.
The centerpiece of the “Make It a Heathsville Saturday” community initiative, the Heathsville Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds adjacent to historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern.
Farmers Market shoppers can find fresh local produce, meat and eggs, flowers and nursery plants, bread and baked goods, gourmet peanuts, fancy BBQ sauce and locally-made handcrafts. The Northumberland Public Library’s “Mobile-Library/Tech-Mobile” will be on site and open for tours. New vendors are at every market.
Inside the historic tavern, the Heritage Arts Center gift shoppe will be open for business. Visitors can find artists working in their studios as well as one-of-a-kind, locally-made artisan wares for sale.
Elsewhere in the Heathsville community are other things to add to the agenda. Visit Ye Olde Book Shoppe, a used book store run by volunteers of the Northumberland Public Library. Browse the classy thrift shop run by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Check out Kathy’s Korner for unusual consignments. Take a tour of the Old Northumberland Jail. And pick up your Historic Heathsville Walking Map, and wander past homes and structures from over three centuries.
