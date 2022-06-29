The 4th of July and the days surrounding it have snuck up once again. From Colonial Beach through Westmoreland County and beyond, many will be holding events as our nation’s 246th birthday rolls in.
Montross, for instance, will be hosting their next First Friday at the end of the week with the Hard to Tell Band providing that afternoon’s entertainment as vendors ply their wares.
A little further up the road, Stratford Hall will be devoting the entire weekend to celebrating not just the Fourth of July but the Lees that signed the Declaration of Independence. During the weekend, admission to walk through the grounds, house, visitor center, and beyond will cost only $4, and various games will be included for the kids, along with music on Saturday.
Colonial Beach, meanwhile, having come off from its Potomac River Fest and Juneteenth Celebration, will be having its fireworks on July 3rd rather than the 4th. The town trolleys will be operating on extended hours.
King George County will be celebrating our day of independence a bit later than the others, waiting until July 9th to touch off fireworks at the Sealston Sports Complex. That same day, the L.E. Smoot Memorial Library will be having an Outdoor Movie Night, weather permitting, for screening of The Sandlot.
Many other things will be going on up and down the Neck as people get ready to celebrate. However one goes about remembering our nation’s birthday, the important thing to remember is to do it safely and responsibly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.