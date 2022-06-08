Plans have been floating around since last year about the possibility of turning an old tennis court in Montross into a pickleball court. A fast-growing and popular sport, especially among retirees, pickleball is essentially badminton or tennis’s little brother, and involves whacking a projectile from one end of the court to the other in an effort to force the other player to miss the ball or hit it into the net.
Some snags and conundrums have arisen that needed to be untangled to move forward with any pickleball plans. Specifically, there were concerns that there was actually not enough space for the conversion, and confusion over just who the parcel of land the court was on belonged to. At last week’s meeting, the whole matter was sorted out and explained by the town’s manager, Patricia Lewis.
“Thank God for Jane Branson,” Lewis exclaimed. “She found the deed for the tennis court. I went to her house, looked over the maps and compared it to the county’s GIS system. The Commissioner of Revenue took a look at it, and they said the property is ours. It belongs to the town.”
According to Lewis, surveyors will be coming back out to update the survey, and things will move on from there.
“Please convey our thanks to Ms. Branson,” Vice Mayor Joey King stated afterwards. “We know your diligence also had something to do with this.”
