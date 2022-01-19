NHS alumni Brandon Carter has been named artistic director of the American Shakespeare Center (ASC) in Staunton.
The past year has been a “contentious” one for ASC, according to the Washington Post. Its former artistic director left. The company experienced internal rifts and defections over complaints about racial insensitivity and treatment of women. Its autumn lineup was cancelled. Not to mention, the company has faced financial trials amid the pandemic.
But now, in February, ASC said it is ready to begin a new season with a new, inclusive distributed leadership model that emphasizes collaboration, equity and diversity. The organization will explore themes of love, reunion and reconciliation in its 2022 season, which will include five Shakespeare classics and three contemporary plays inspired by or thematically in tune with Shakespeare’s plays.
And that is slated to happen with Carter in a leadership role.
Carter has been a resident actor at ASC since 2018 and has played lovers (Orlando, As You Like It), fighters (Menas, Antony and Cleopatra), schemers (Cassius, Julius Caesar), incomprehensible scholars, (Hugh Evans, Merry Wives of Windsor), and followed the journey from being a wayward prince to King (Hal, Henry V) . He has bragging rights to 40-plus roles in four years.
Carter has performed in venues ranging from The Kennedy Center in Washington DC to the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa.
“I am honored to work with this passionate group of artists and administrators,” Carter said of his current team. “Together, we are committed to living up to our mission of being Shakespeare’s American home. To all the theatremakers, administrators, scholars, patrons, and community partners who want to dream with us – the door is open,” he said.
“Our leadership will address the systemic challenges that face theatres today. We will continue to interrogate and uphold the relevance of classical work in the 21st Century. Artistic excellence, creative collaboration, and bridging classical and new voices will be our stalwarts. Our primary focus will be on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, rebuilding our company culture, broadening our local and regional audience base, and building a sustainable financial future. We will embrace the new initiatives of the American theatre that will inevitably make the Blackfriars Playhouse a safe and welcoming environment for all who want to take this journey with us,” he added.
“Our audience is ready to see something new from us, and I’m ready to open the door,” he told the Washington Post.
