It is December, and as with anywhere else, that means everywhere on the Northern Neck is getting ready to celebrate Christmas in some way, shape, or form. Stratford Hall is no exception.
Like Montross and its spirit festival, Stratford Hall’s Christmastide was a celebration of what’s to come, while also giving a unique look at what it was like on Stratford when that special time rolled around, whether you are in the big house, the kitchen, or elsewhere.
Those that arrived could enjoy the exhibits in the visitor center, as well as cups of hot cider and ginger cookies. Lights had been strung up all over to bathe the house and grounds in a warm, gentle glow.
Sadly, only the top floor of the Great House was opened for touring at this point due to renovations underway. Those that went through it, however, got a taste of the old style of tours where people posted up in the rooms would give insights into what happened in each place, as well as draw attention to objects of interest, such as a large for the time bathtub or the nightstand with a pull-out chamberpot. Inside the great hall of the big house, people could sit down, have a rest, and enjoy a bit of music from Colonial Faire.
Christmastide in the kitchen
Probably one of the best stars of the show, however, was to be found in the kitchen. There, guests were treated with Dontavius Williams, a chef and historical interpreter, giving a look into the workings of a colonial kitchen, the cooks at Stratford, and plenty more, all while employing those very techniques to create a show not just of sight and sound, but of rich smells too with a roasted duck in a reflector oven taking center stage.
“The main reason we’re here though--it’s not to go over kitchen prep or what I’ve put in my greens,” Williams stated after starting a presentation. ”We’re here to celebrate Christmas, to talk and learn about Christmastide, which is happening in the Big House right now. The tree in the house, the merriment of the holiday season, we all need this time after the year we’ve gone through to let loose and let go. Christmastide was a time where everyone began to come together again, just like we do now.
The focus of Williams’ presentation was on the head cook in the Stratford kitchen, an enslaved person by the name of Caesar. Born in 1732, Caesar was not just a top chef that would whip up several meals in a day, but he was also a chocolatier. For the enslaved, this part of the year was called the Big Time, as their meals would be a little more rich and fulfilling. The field work schedules would be relaxed, and overall, there was more time to be spent together.
“The Big Times were called that because it was a chance for the enslaved to recuperate and get rejuvenated for the work that lies
ahead next year,” Williams explained as the duck roasted. “Typically, on plantations like this, the Big Time lasted about seven to 10 days of little to no work for field hands, animal handlers, and so on. They still worked, but it was minimized. But what about Caesar, Caesar Jr. or Sawney?”
While field slaves had their work dialed back a notch, for folks like Caesar, Caesar Jr. or the slaves in the Big House, their workload would be dialed up beyond 11.
“It may be Christmastide in the Big House and the Big Time over in the slave quarters,” Williams said, “But it’s overtime in the kitchen. During this time, the kitchen probably would have been running 24/7, because at any time, you could have a guest, and usually, when they roll in, they’re going to want a meal to tide them over. Caesar was responsible for insuring that these people ate at all times. They typically didn’t see their families, unless they worked with them akin to what’s going on with nurses and emergency workers these days. The difference is, people these days have a choice, while Caesar and many others did not.”
Heartbreak Day
Williams also spoke up about what was referred to as Heartbreak Day, when the Big Time comes to an end and the New Year has rolled in.
“All year long, the plantation owners have been keeping their books, much like any business owner these days,” Williams continued, “On January 1st, if I’m an owner, I’m going to have to count up my costs and see if I’m actually turning a profit this last year. Selling slaves was easy money and it cut overhead. January 1st was a day where many families would be separated. Sometimes it was temporary. A lot of the time, it was permanent.
“In those days, they were seen as property, but these days, we know different,” Williams concluded at one of his presentations,” We know they were people. They just happened to be enslaved. So we honor them today as we celebrate Christmastide in the Big House and the Big Times out here.”
Never a dull moment
All through the night, Williams and the rest of the staff at the hall would continue to entertain guests with stories from all sides of the plantation. Williams would
often add a new detail with each group that came in, resulting in no two presentations ever being quite the same in what can be only described as a masterful interweaving of improvisation and scripting. In the Great House, meanwhile, staff frequently changed up which room they were in, each drawing attention to a different aspect of the rooms, and thus giving those that attended a fuller picture.
Prying oneself loose from the Hall was no easy feat for anyone that night due in no small part to the wonderful aromas, the staff’s storytelling, and Williams cooking.
Bringing history to life like this is a passion project, pure and simple, but it also serves an important purpose. When we get looks at where we have been, we get a better idea of where we should try to go. There are few places nearby that can say they do it better than Stratford Hall.
