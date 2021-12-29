The Christmas store is a tradition that brings lots of excitement and smiles to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck. For the past seven years, volunteer Jackie Ammons and her mother, Sandy Newman have volunteered to help stock the shelves and man the store. The pair accept donations of new items and gift cards and then shop for gifts to stock the store, which is set up in the Peg Freeman Gallery in the Boys & Girls Club’s Kilmarnock location.
“I do not have kids of my own, so I guess this is just my way of giving back,” Ammons said. “We love to do it.”
Club members from Lancaster and Northumberland earn “character cash” throughout the year for exemplary behavior, such as helping staff members and other kids, finishing homework on time, participating in BGCNN educational programs, and making smart choices. They can spend the cash on gifts for their family and friends, and, of course, they are able to select a few gifts for themselves. It is a lesson in building character and money management that brings lots of smiles during the holiday season.
“Almost all of the kids shop for their moms and dads or grandparents and siblings first,” said Jonathan Putt, club operations director. “With any leftover character cash, they treat themselves.” Volunteers help the kids shop and then wrap the gifts for them.
The club also has a daily drawing for a large gift from the store. The first drawing winners were McKenna Bryant, Kara Cockrell, and Starr Baublitz.
“This year we have several brand new bicycles and $50 gift cards that were donated for the drawings. Donations of the bikes and gift cards is another example of how the community supports the young people of the Northern Neck and the Boys & Girls Club in particular,” said Putt. “We are very thankful to Walmart for their generous donations of toys this year as well, and to the many individuals who made it possible for us to provide this Christmas shopping experience for club kids again this year.”
